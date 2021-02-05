 Skip to main content
Update: Search on for missing Missoula teen girl
Update: Search on for missing Missoula teen girl

A 17-year-old girl went missing Thursday morning and may be traveling with an older man, according to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

Hannah Dashnaw-Wisherd was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday near the Missoula Children’s Theater where she was waiting to catch the bus for work. She did not report for work and did not come home later that evening, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

An earlier alert named a person Dashaw-Wisherd might have been involved with. A Sheriff's Department spokesman said that person has been contacted and is not involved in the incident.

Dashnaw-Wisherd is white, 5-foot-2, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink coat with a furry collar.

Anyone with information about the location of Dashnaw-Wisherd or Peterson can call 911 or the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 258-4810.

