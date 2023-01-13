UPDATE: Senate revives Chief Earl Old Person highway bill

The Montana Senate on Friday approved a “blast motion” to hold a second reading for a bill that would establish a Chief Earl Old Person Memorial Highway on the Blackfeet Reservation.

The second reading, where senators will debate the bill, will occur on Monday, Jan. 16.

Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, motioned on Friday to “blast” Senate Bill 120 from committee, where it was tabled. A "blast motion" allows a bill that was tabled in committee to reach the floor for a full vote.

Senate Bill 120 directs the Department of Transportation to install two signs along U.S. Hwy 89 and to include the memorial highway name on the next publication of the state map. The cost of the project is estimated to be $4,437.

Old Person, who died in 2021 at 92, was the longest-serving elected tribal leader in the nation. Lawmakers, tribal members and others spoke in support of the bill Thursday, citing Old Person’s advocacy, humility and leadership.

The Highways and Transportation Committee on Thursday tabled Webber’s bill, citing an “unwritten rule” that memorial highways can only be named for members of law enforcement that have died in the line of duty.

What happened?

In her address on the Senate floor Friday, Webber said she was unaware of the rule stating that highways must only be named for fallen law enforcement officers.

“There should’ve been a little respect to bring me that information beforehand, before I even presented the bill that there was such a rule,” she said, adding that there is no such formal rule about memorial highways. “To me, (it is) a weakness of our statutes — we should have voted on that rule. This is where the weakness is in our policies. So with that, I guess I take offense that I was not notified beforehand that such a policy existed.”

Webber said she was asked by the 17,000 members of the Blackfeet Nation to bring Senate Bill 120 forward and added, “I think we should have a little bit of respect, a little bit of acknowledgment for … a true Montanan and the 17,000 people that want this.”

Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton who is the chair of the committee that tabled the bill, said that the fairgrounds in Browning are named after Old Person, though Webber noted the fairgrounds use his Indian name, Charging Home.

Manzella said the committee dedicated “over an hour of our time to the bill” and asked the question, “Should we be dedicating highways to whomever is asked?” She added that highway memorial bills are coming up more now than they have in years past.

“(The signs) are $4,700 a piece,” Manzella said. “And you might think that’s not much money, but where do we draw the line?”

Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby and a member of the American Indian Caucus, spoke in support of the bill.

“This was a spectacular gentleman who spent 62 years in public service,” he said of Old Person. “It’s phenomenal the feat that he accomplished in the state of Montana, and ... to name a piece of asphalt and some rocks after him, that’s not a big ask at all.”

Thirty-one senators voted in support of Webber’s motion and 18 voted against it. The Senate will hold a second hearing of the bill on Monday.

Sharen Kickingwoman, who is Blackfeet and the organizing associate director for ACLU Montana, provided testimony supporting the bill when it was in committee. She said the Legislature “made the right decision” in passing Webber’s motion.

“The naming of a memorial highway is the least Montana can do to honor Chief Earl Old Person,” she said. “This decision should not be made into a political spectacle and should instead be an easy decision reflecting on the life and impact of Old Person’s work on behalf of Indigenous communities in Montana.”

What exactly happened in committee?

The Highways and Transportation Committee had tabled SB 120 on Thursday.

Sen. Barry Usher, R-Billings, said the committee gets a lot of requests for highway memorial names.

“We had a lot of these bills in the House, and we came to the conclusion that we would only pass (them) if someone died in the line of duty in the military or in law enforcement,” he said at Thursday’s hearing. “And that’s because we ended up with tens, maybe 20 or more of these. … I apologize. I don’t want to disrespect (Old Person’s) memorial and honor, but that’s my core belief.”

During the hearing, Sen. Shelley Vance, R-Belgrade, asked Webber whether Old Person served in law enforcement. Webber answered that while he was not in law enforcement, Old Person did supervise Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services as head of the tribe.

Manzella said she agreed with Usher. She said there is a “similar unwritten rule in the Senate” regarding highway memorials.

Sen. Kathy Kelker, D-Billings, said she wanted to know how well people understand the unwritten rule that highways must be named after an officer who died in the line of duty.

“I’ve been in the Legislature for four sessions, eight years, and there were a lot of memorial things, and if that is known to people, I think that would be very helpful,” she said.

Manzella responded that there have been conversations about writing a rule, but “at this point, I guess it is an individual decision.”

Sen. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, said she was “disappointed” by the vote to table the bill. She encouraged the committee to reconsider taking it off the table at a later date.

Sen. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, asked the committee to reconsider the decision.

“(Old Person) was in charge of the law enforcement for the Blackfeet Nation,” she argued. “He helped write the rules. … and he literally died in the line of duty, never stopping his commitment to public service.”

Olsen also noted that the Legislature passed a bill to establish a Jeannette Rankin Memorial Highway to honor the first woman elected to Congress.

“(Rankin) was not a police officer,” Olson said. “So this unspoken rule that has been created is not the way we’ve done these highway resolutions in the past.”