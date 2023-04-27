Officials provided an update on Thursday on two separate missing persons cases out of Missoula, saying that while leads have dried up, investigators are still looking for information on the individuals.

Nefataree Bartell, 26, was last seen on the early afternoon of Feb. 21 in the Gold Creek and Highway 200 area. According to Missoula Police spokesperson Whitney Bennett, searches temporarily paused due to weather but resumed this week in the Gold Creek and Highway 200 areas.

A press release from the Missoula sheriff’s office said their search and rescue team is now able to access to the Gold Creek area, which previously had limited access because of snowpack and weather conditions. Aerial searches have been done in the meantime, according to the press release.

As weather has warmed up, Missoula County Search and Rescue begun a foot and canine search. Roughly 206 miles and 309 search hours have been logged.

While the case is still active, detectives’ leads have run dry and they don’t have any new information to investigate, Bennett said.

According to her family and friends, Bartell was pregnant with her third child when she went missing.

Bartell is a Black woman with brown eyes and black hair, according to the Montana Department of Justice Missing Persons Database. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Search and rescue has also decided to scale back efforts in finding Joseph Thompson, 18, who went missing on April 11. He was last seen four to five miles up Southside Road.

Thompson is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Detectives followed information on the events leading up to and after Thompson’s disappearance. According to the press release, detectives believe no criminal activity is suspected in his disappearance.

According to the press release, the county’s search and rescue team, the sheriff’s office and Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue have “extensively searched” both Southside Road and Deep Creek.

Hikers, K-9s, ATVs and UTVs and drones have been employed to look for the 18-year-old.

“This includes checking cliff edges and areas below them and traversing the nearby Clark Fork River,” the press release stated. About 310 miles and 371 search hours have gone into Thompson’s case.

Because of limited evidence to direct search efforts, the sheriff’s office and search and rescue decided to reduce resources in finding Thompson.

“New evidence would narrow the area of focus and prompt additional search efforts,” the release reads.

Anyone with information on either Bartell or Thompson is asked to call 911 immediately.