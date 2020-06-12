UPDATE: Teen: Armed group wanted 'reason to hunt me down'

There's a great irony staged by the "Antifa" rumor: community members pleaded with city officials to keep the armed individuals from attending the protest, as several felt "paramilitary" were intimidating. The armed individuals were allowed to stay under the state's open-carry laws, but when they identified another person whom they deemed intimidating — in this case the teen who felt unsafe showing his face, or refused to talk to anyone — they moved to intervene. Anna Smith, whose group of armed individuals some organizers told the Missoulian was a welcome service at the protest, said they did not "target" the teen but did attempt several times to make contact with him when he wouldn't talk to them. Smith disputed the group attacked the teen while he was riding on his bike on the alley, but simply stopped him to get his information. She also said they had notified police that the hooded teen was intimidating certain people.