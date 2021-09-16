UPDATED - Witness: Parking lot eviction leads to fatal shooting in Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. — A man who had been living in a car in the parking lot of a fitness center in Kalispell for several weeks shot and killed the center's manager after being told he could no longer stay there, the assistant manager said Thursday.

Matt Underhill told the Flathead Beacon that he and the manager of Fuel Fitness confronted the man Thursday morning, refunded his remaining gym membership and told him he needed to leave. The man demanded more money, and when it was denied he said they were “going to die” and began shooting, Underhill told NBC Montana.

As Underhill ran back to the gym, he said he heard several gunshots around him.

Another gym member who saw the confrontation ran to his own vehicle, grabbed a firearm and exchanged fire with the gunman, Underhill said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 28-year-old Kalispell man died at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital, Kalispell police said. The victim's name has not been released.