UPDATED - Witness: Parking lot eviction leads to fatal shooting
UPDATED - Witness: Parking lot eviction leads to fatal shooting

Kalispell Shooting Death

Law enforcement stand at the scene of a fatal shooting outside Fuel Fitness in Kalispell on Thursday. Officers received a report that two men were shooting at each other outside Fuel Fitness just before 11 a.m. 

 Casey Kreider, The Daily Inter Lake via AP

KALISPELL — A man who had been living in a car in the parking lot of a fitness center in Kalispell for several weeks shot and killed the center's manager and injured two others after being told he could no longer stay there, the assistant manager said Thursday.

Matt Underhill told the Flathead Beacon that he and the manager of Fuel Fitness confronted the man Thursday morning, refunded his remaining gym membership and told him he needed to leave. The man demanded more money and when it was denied he said they were "going to die" and began shooting, Underhill told NBC Montana.

As Underhill ran back to the gym, he said he heard several gunshots around him.

Another gym member who saw the confrontation ran to his own vehicle, grabbed a firearm and exchanged fire with the gunman, Underhill said. The Kalispell Police said the act disabled the gunman.

One man died at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition, the other stable, Kalispell police said. The deceased male has been identified as a 28-year-old Kalispell resident, but his name has not yet been released.

Sebastian Henry of Kalispell told the Daily Inter Lake he was walking by the fitness center when he heard two men arguing in the parking lot before one man shot the other. Then a third man came out of the fitness center, and he and the gunman exchanged fire, Henry said.

All involved parties are accounted for and there is no public threat at this time.

Officials have not released information about the extent of the injuries suffered by the men who were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is active and no other information is available at this time.

Missoulian reporter Zoe Buchli contributed to this story.

