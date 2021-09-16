UPDATED - Witness: Parking lot eviction leads to fatal shooting

KALISPELL — A man who had been living in a car in the parking lot of a fitness center in Kalispell for several weeks shot and killed the center's manager and injured two others after being told he could no longer stay there, the assistant manager said Thursday.

Matt Underhill told the Flathead Beacon that he and the manager of Fuel Fitness confronted the man Thursday morning, refunded his remaining gym membership and told him he needed to leave. The man demanded more money and when it was denied he said they were "going to die" and began shooting, Underhill told NBC Montana.

As Underhill ran back to the gym, he said he heard several gunshots around him.

Another gym member who saw the confrontation ran to his own vehicle, grabbed a firearm and exchanged fire with the gunman, Underhill said. The Kalispell Police said the act disabled the gunman.

One man died at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition, the other stable, Kalispell police said. The deceased male has been identified as a 28-year-old Kalispell resident, but his name has not yet been released.