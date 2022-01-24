UPDATED: 5 more COVID deaths in Missoula County; schools hit hard

Five more people in Missoula County have died from COVID over the past seven days, according to the health department.

The county added 130 new COVID cases, bringing the total active caseload to an all-time high on Monday as the omicron variant continues to rip through Montana.

The county now has 3,123 active cases, the most since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the health department. There have now been 198 deaths due to COVID.

There have been 21,818 cumulative COVID cases in Missoula County. Over 70 million COVID cases and 862,494 deaths have been recorded in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Montana has had just over 222,000 cases and nearly 3,000 deaths.

There were 60 people hospitalized in Missoula due to COVID on Saturday and 29 of those are county residents. There have been an average of 152 new COVID cases per day in the county over the last seven days.

Missoula County's test positivity rate is currently 29.87%, meaning over one-third of people seeking a COVID test get a positive result. This also is one indicator of mass community spread.

Young adults continue to have the largest number of cases, with those age 20-29 making up just under a quarter of all of Missoula County's cases. Another quarter of the cases come from ages 0 to 19, an age group experts had warned would be hit by this wave.

Many young children and teenagers have yet to be vaccinated. Just 25.6% of kids age 5 to 11 have received a full dose of the COVID vaccine, while that number is 44.7% for kids age 12 to 14. Of people age 20 to 29, 52% are fully vaccinated.

Overall, 71.88% of Missoula County's eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 62.7% of Missoula County is considered fully vaccinated.

Schools hit hard

Missoula County Public Schools has reported back-to-back-to-back, record-breaking weeks of new COVID cases among students and staff since classes started after holiday break.

Since classes resumed in the new year, new COVID cases at MCPS have increased 292%.

In the first week back from break, the district reported 134 new cases among students and staff. During the week of Jan. 8-14 the district reported 325, and 521 cases between Jan. 15-21.

Each school and district facility, including the Missoula Online Academy, has reported at least two new COVID cases this month. Eleven of the district’s 18 schools reported double-digit cases last week, while Hellgate High School posted 132 new cases.

Just as new cases have risen, so have the number of students and staff identified as close contacts.

In the first week back from break the district identified 243 individuals as close contacts. That number rose to 1,217 the following week and then to 1,889 by Jan. 21.

However, the district recently changed its policy for identifying close contacts due to the new CDC guidance that reduced isolation and quarantine timelines to five days.

“Combined, these factors have greatly affected both our and the county’s ability to investigate, contact trace, and notify close contacts,” the district wrote in an email to parents last week. “Often by the time someone is tested, receives results and informs MCPS of a positive test, the quarantine period is nearly over or has passed.”

Two schools in the district have experienced staffing shortages that led to either a temporary closure or a move to remote instruction so far this year.

What started as a weather-related closure at Jefferson Elementary School on Wednesday, Jan. 12 escalated into a nearly weeklong closure due to staffing shortages. School at Jefferson resumed on Tuesday, Jan. 18. So far in 2022, there have been five COVID cases at Jefferson.

Big Sky High School transitioned to remote instruction for Wednesday and Thursday of last week, citing staff shortages and a significant number of students out of school. Students received remote instruction those two days while athletics and other extracurricular events continued as scheduled.

University of Montana

The University of Montana reported 23 new COVID cases on Monday, bringing it to 199 active reports.

There have been 1,344 cumulative cases associated with the university during the pandemic.

UM sent a message to students before classes began last week, urging them to get vaccinated and boosted, wear masks, practice good hygiene and to stay home if they’re feeling sick.

“To succeed we need your help. We all need to do small things that can help shape the big picture. We will not avoid Omicron, but we can do things to manage it,” wrote UM Vice Provost for Student Success Sarah Swager in the message to students.

Masks are required to be worn in all indoor settings on campus.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

