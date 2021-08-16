UPDATED: Amber alert cancelled in Missoula for teen girl

An amber alert issued late Monday morning was requested to be to be cancelled by the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, the missing 14-year-old girl's non-custodial mother, and her vehicle are no longer of interest. The mother has been in contact with law enforcement and has been determined to not be involved in the girl's disappearance.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, the girl, Rhiannon McGuire, is still missing. McGuire is white, 85 pounds and 5 feet and 2 inches tall. She has brown eyes and brown hair that is cut short on one side.

She went missing early Monday morning from Kalispell.

If you have any information on her whereabouts call 911 or the Flathead County Sheriff at 406-758-5610.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.