UPDATED: Amber alert cancelled in Missoula for teen girl

An amber alert issued late Monday morning was requested to be to be cancelled by the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect, the missing 14-year-old girl's non-custodial mother, and her vehicle are no longer of interest. The mother has been in contact with law enforcement and has been determined to not be involved in the girl's disappearance.
However, the girl, Rhiannon McGuire, is still missing. McGuire is white, 85 pounds and 5 feet and 2 inches tall. She has brown eyes and brown hair that is cut short on one side.
She went missing early Monday morning from Kalispell.
If you have any information on her whereabouts call 911 or the Flathead County Sheriff at 406-758-5610.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
