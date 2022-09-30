UPDATED: Authorities still investigating incident at Missoula VA clinic

A person was arrested after law enforcement resolved a critical situation at the Veterans Administration clinic on West Broadway on Thursday afternoon.

Missoula police responded to a report of a disturbance and threat of a weapon at the VA clinic on the 3800 block of West Broadway shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, according to Missoula Police spokesperson Lydia Arnold.

VA officials evacuated their staff and visitors from the clinic while police officers evacuated workers from several nearby buildings during the encounter. Officers set up a perimeter also searched several cars in the parking lot.

One person was taken into custody, Arnold said. As of Friday, a police investigation determined the initial reported concerns couldn't be corroborated. The Missoula County Attorney's Office is reviewing the case and will decide if any criminal charges are filed.

Missoula Police along with Missoula Fire and medical personnel were on scene.

At 3:15 p.m., people evacuated from nearby buildings were allowed to re-enter. The clinic and surrounding businesses reopened shortly after. No one was injured in the incident.