UPDATED: Beal beats out Burt for Dept. 1 Justice of the Peace

Incumbent Justice of the Peace Alex Beal won the Dept. 1 race over Bill Burt on Wednesday evening.

Beal took 54.08% of the votes, while Burt trailed with 31.65%. Final vote counts as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday were 29,972 for Beal and 17,541 for Burt.

“I’m really excited to have another four years working with Judge Holloway,” Beal said on Wednesday. “And to continue the work we’ve done and improve Justice Court and court system in general in Missoula.”

He pointed to the work the two did together over their last terms on the bench reforming Missoula’s justice court. Beal said he’s especially looking forward to explaining the justice court’s domestic violence court which is aimed at fast-tracking cases involving intimate partner violence.

The race between Burt and Beal grew contentious in the weeks leading up to Election Day after Beal called on Missoula County to release an un-redacted version of a letter detailing Burt’s behavior as a captain in the sheriff’s department. A hearing on the case is scheduled for Nov. 14 in Missoula.

On Wednesday, Burt extended his gratitude to the people who supported him in the election process. He ran on the platform that his long career in law enforcement work, especially in the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, prepared him for the position.

“I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to participate in the election process and certainly have a new-found respect for the amount of work that goes into it,” he said in an email. “I would just like to thank those who supported me and my team throughout this election cycle and wish it had been successful.”