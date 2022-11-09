UPDATED: Beal leads Burt in Justice of the Peace Dept. 1 race

In Missoula Justice Court Dept. 1, incumbent Justice of the Peace Alex Beal held his lead over Bill Burt into Wednesday morning.

Beal was ahead with 54.23% of the votes, while Burt trailed with 31.80%. Vote counts as of 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday were 26, 949 for Beal and 15, 802 for Burt.

There are 5,500 more ballots left to count as of early Wednesday morning, according to an update from the county. Counting was expected to resume at 10 a.m.

The race between Burt and Beal grew contentious in the weeks leading up to Election Day after Beal called on Missoula County to release an un-redacted version of a letter detailing Burt’s behavior as a captain in the sheriff’s department. A hearing on the case is scheduled for Nov. 14 in Missoula.

In his campaign, Burt stressed that his long career in law enforcement work, especially in the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, prepared him for the position. Beal lauded the progress he’s made alongside Justice Landee Holloway over the last four years in making Missoula’s Justice Court efficient and accessible.