Updated: Blackfeet open Glacier Park's east side

After a year of disciplined closure to defend against COVID-19 spread in a vulnerable community, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council has reopened entrances to the east side of Glacier National Park.

Council members held a special meeting on Wednesday to approve moving to Phase 3 of reopening the Blackfeet Indian Reservation to public activity. Tribal spokesman James McNeely said that includes allowing businesses to operate at 75% capacity for the next two weeks, and then at 100% as long as virus cases don’t change.

“A year ago we didn’t know where we were going to be,” McNeely said of the March 2020 decision to close the reservation. “And now, here we are, with just two active cases and nobody in the hospital. This is a plus for the Blackfeet people and everyone involved. We’re open for business.”

Glacier National Park acknowledged the 2020 Blackfeet closure order by not opening five entrances on the east side of the million-acre park, including East Glacier, Two Medicine, Cut Bank, St. Mary and Many Glacier. While the park's Going-to-the-Sun Road allowed motorists to cross the Continental Divide from West Glacier, everyone had to turn around at Rising Sun Campground. The community of St. Mary had its gates locked, and east-side hotels and businesses both inside and outside the park did not operate.

