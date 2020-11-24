UPDATED: Council approves ban on sale of electronic flavored tobacco products

"I just don't feel that it's my position is one to tell someone else what to do with their own body," Harp said.

Harp added that she thinks it's important to figure out ways to prevent youth from becoming addicted to tobacco, but said she thinks efforts to do that often come across as "preachy."

"We tell people what they should or should not do instead of giving them the information and educating them about it so that they can be inspired to become the people that they are destined to be," Harp said.

Councilor Gwen Jones, who supported the ordinance, said she felt it is "incumbent on local jurisdictions to do what they can" to stop youth from vaping and using tobacco products, citing the issue of youth vaping in Missoula high schools. Jones also said the impact of the ordinance on local businesses was "not taken lightly by this council."

"I think that's a very serious impact that we are considering, but the health issues that we are seeing with the youth in Missoula as vaping has turned into an epidemic, in my mind, outweighs that," Jones said.