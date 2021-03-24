UPDATED: COVID-19 vaccines available to 16+ starting Sunday, variants found in Missoula County

It is not known if the cases were contracted locally in Montana or outside of the state, the health department said. Variants have now been identified in a number of counties in the state.

The health department is also worried about an increase in cases. Test positivity rates increased by 2% over the past week and the 7-day incidence rate per 100,000, which as been the measure used to determined COVID-19 prevalence, is also rising.

“After two months of declining cases, our incidence rate recently increased from 11 to 18,” Leahy said in a separate release.

Hospitalizations have also increased among younger populations, the health department said. Of the eight hospitalizations over the past week, three of them were people in their 20s, four were in their 60s and one was over 70.

Around 50% of Missoula County's total population is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and appointments are open.

"Officials strongly urge the public to book appointments to get vaccinated against this pandemic virus. Continued diligence to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, mask use, and handwashing also remain critical tools to stop spread while we work to get more of our community vaccinated," the release said.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Contact him on Twitter @jordyhansen or via email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

