Updated: Covid infects almost 20 in Missoula jail

Almost 20 people either jailed or employed at the Missoula County Detention Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
Sheriff T.J. McDermott announced the outbreak in a news release Thursday. All people within the jail are being tested for the disease, including detention officers, civilian staff and people who are incarcerated, according to the release.
More jailed people are sick than staff, said Jeremiah Petersen, a captain with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office. Testing began last week after a person within the jail tested positive for the virus.
Incarcerated people who have tested positive will be monitored and treated by the detention center’s nursing staff. Employees who test positive will not return to work until cleared by a public health nurse.
Petersen said the jail’s nursing staff is doing an amazing job, but is not nearly large enough and "They’re overwhelmed."
“We’re doing our best to keep everyone safe and to keep the public safe as well,” Petersen said.
More than 260 people were jailed in the detention facility on Thursday, according to the jail roster. The outbreak is hampering kitchen and laundry services in the jail as both services rely the inmate workforce. The jail employs almost 100 people, Petersen said.
McDermott reminded law enforcement and community partners to try and minimize bookings of nonviolent and misdemeanor offenses, in accordance with the March 18 Missoula County commissioners’ resolution. This is to help keep numbers at the facility low so there is space for isolations and testing, he wrote in a release.
“Every time a car rolls up with somebody in it, it’s an unknown,” Petersen said.
Movement is restricted for people within the jail.
Since the onset of the pandemic, three confirmed cases at the Missoula County jail have been found and isolated during the intake process. The jail’s fourth case was identified last week in an inmate who had been housed in cell with an undisclosed number of other people.
Across Montana, outbreaks have flared up in jails, pre-release centers and the state prison system, despite efforts to implement CDC guidelines on preventing the virus from reaching incarcerated populations.
The Montana Department of Corrections on Thursday announced a fifth inmate at Montana State Prison had died from COVID-19-related illness earlier this week. The state prison has seen 476 cases among inmates since mid-October. The virus also struck prison staff, drawing the Montana National Guard’s assistance to the facility for about two weeks to fill in. Crossroads Correctional Center, a private prison near Shelby, has seen 288 cases confirmed since late September. Jails in Yellowstone and Cascade counties have both seen outbreaks; 30 cases were confirmed at the Yellowstone County jail in August while 55 cases were confirmed at the Cascade County facility the same month.
