Updated: Covid infects almost 20 in Missoula jail

McDermott reminded law enforcement and community partners to try and minimize bookings of nonviolent and misdemeanor offenses, in accordance with the March 18 Missoula County commissioners’ resolution. This is to help keep numbers at the facility low so there is space for isolations and testing, he wrote in a release.

“Every time a car rolls up with somebody in it, it’s an unknown,” Petersen said.

Movement is restricted for people within the jail.

Since the onset of the pandemic, three confirmed cases at the Missoula County jail have been found and isolated during the intake process. The jail’s fourth case was identified last week in an inmate who had been housed in cell with an undisclosed number of other people.

Across Montana, outbreaks have flared up in jails, pre-release centers and the state prison system, despite efforts to implement CDC guidelines on preventing the virus from reaching incarcerated populations.

The Montana Department of Corrections on Thursday announced a fifth inmate at Montana State Prison had died from COVID-19-related illness earlier this week. The state prison has seen 476 cases among inmates since mid-October. The virus also struck prison staff, drawing the Montana National Guard’s assistance to the facility for about two weeks to fill in. Crossroads Correctional Center, a private prison near Shelby, has seen 288 cases confirmed since late September. Jails in Yellowstone and Cascade counties have both seen outbreaks; 30 cases were confirmed at the Yellowstone County jail in August while 55 cases were confirmed at the Cascade County facility the same month.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.