Updated: Deputies arrest three theft suspects near Frenchtown

Update: Law enforcement officials have arrested a third suspect in an attempted burglary incident after a search that began Wednesday afternoon near the Frenchtown pulp mill site.
Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies started chasing the suspects after someone reported an attempted theft of a trailer near Grove Street. The person who reported the incident “startled” the suspects and they ran away, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s office.
Law enforcement caught two of the suspects after a Missoula County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull them over and they did not stop, ultimately driving through a fence into the Frenchtown mill site. The three suspects then ran away on foot. A helicopter crew from Two Bear Air found one of the men, while officers on foot captured a second. The third suspect was located about 3:30 p.m., according to Missoula County Sheriff's spokeswoman Jeannette Smith.
Missoula Highway Patrol, Two Bear Air, Frenchtown Rural Fire and the Missoula Police Department have all helped in the chase.
