UPDATED: Eight arrested at Blackfeet Tribal Council chairman's house, some in connection to selling fentanyl

Eight individuals are in tribal custody after law enforcement executed a search warrant on Blackfeet Tribal Business Council Chairman Timothy Davis' house.

Around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services served the warrant on a residence belonging to Davis, a press release said. Eight individuals were arrested.

A search was executed on a federal warrant and several arrests were made for various misdemeanor tribal charges. Four tribal arrest warrants were served, each for criminal sale of dangerous drugs, allegedly fentanyl, Blackfeet Tribal Prosecutor Josh Lamson confirmed. Davis himself was not arrested or charged.

The misdemeanor tribal charges are based on probable cause that arose during the execution of the federal search warrant, Lamson explained. The four tribal arrest warrants were based on probable cause from an ongoing tribal investigation — they came from alleged conduct that happened prior to Thursday's search.

All tribal courts are misdemeanor courts, so all tribal charges are misdemeanors. If federal charges arise from the arrests, they will take longer to go through the indictment process.

The operation happened within the boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. There is no indication that Davis was present at the time of the arrest.

Defendants have arraignment dates set for Friday. The investigation is ongoing and was a joint operation between Blackfeet Law Enforcement and the FBI.

On March 23, Blackfeet Nation declared a state of emergency after 17 overdoses and four drug-related fatalities were reported in a week's time on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 3 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.