UPDATED: Emergency teams respond to structure fire near Orchard Homes

Emergency teams responded to a structure fire Tuesday night near Orchard Homes in Missoula.

Witnesses say they heard an explosion near 27th Avenue and Central Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Missoula Rural Fire District was dispatched to 2718 West Central Ave. for a shed on fire behind a home, according to a press release.

Firefighters encountered a fully engulfed shed with explosions coming from it. Crews were able to knock down the fire, but the structure suffered extensive damage. No injuries were reported.

Missoula Fire Department, Missoula Emergency Services, Missoula County Sheriff's Department and NorthWestern Energy also responded to the scene. Three engines, three water tenders, a command unit, an ambulance and two sheriff's deputies worked on the incident.

"For the safety of residents and responding emergency personnel, please make sure that all flammable or explosive items are stored properly according to manufactuer's specifications," the release said.

An investigation is ongoing.

