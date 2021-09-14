UPDATED: Engen, Elder advance in mayoral race, Savage, VanFossen in Ward 1

"I'm grateful for the faith the voters have expressed by voting in this election to support me. We have another election to go," Engen told the Missoulian on Tuesday night.

"I'm grateful for the results tonight, but the final result that matters is in November. We'll be working hard to remind people why I am the servant leader who can continue to make this place safe and sound and prosperous for everyone."

Elder, a law student at the University of Montana and a former U.S. Marine, is running for a political office for the first time. He is running on a platform of fiscal responsibility, changes to city policy regarding planning and development, and homelessness.

"I'm very grateful for the turnout. I think Missoulians are ready for change and we're seeing that," Elder said. "I thank (Shawn Knopp) for throwing his hat into the ring and I think Shawn Knopp's supporters showed out and supported him and hopefully we'll get his supporters on board for the general election.

"I think Missoula is ready for change and spoke with their votes tonight."

City Council primary

Savage, a freelance communications director, and VanFossen, a retired naval officer, will move on from the Ward 1 primary.