UPDATED: Financial stress doomed ballot measures, supporters say

Inflation and other economic pressures may have led to the failure of two local ballot measures at the polls on Tuesday.

Missoula County residents voted down both a bond for the Missoula County Fairgrounds and a levy for crisis intervention services.

Counted votes as of Wednesday morning were 27,977 against the fairgrounds bond and 20,272 for the bond.

Similarly, votes were 26,474 in opposition to the Crisis Services Levy and 22,121 in favor of the levy.

Proponents of both measures expressed frustration Wednesday at the results.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed,” said Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula County.

She cited inflation, rising property taxes and low voter turnout as reasons that the ballot initiative didn’t pass.

“Those were all factors,” she noted.

Still, Hay Patrick was optimistic Missoulians will find a way to support the locals who would have benefited from the Crisis Services Levy, which includes unhoused people, people in mental health crises and crime victims.

“We don’t always agree on what constitutes the right thing for our community but we have a way of moving forward and figuring out what’s next,” Hay Patrick said.

She insisted that those who did not support the levy give to local nonprofits like United Way to help them address the gap in services that will be created by the lack of funding.

Shannon Flanagan, treasurer of the campaign for the Crisis Services Levy, also expressed disappointment at the election results Wednesday.

“Emotionally, I’m really sad,” he said. “I clearly thought it was a good idea for the community and I still believe that.”

He too believed economic challenges plagued the levy, and he pointed in particular to the community members who are most affected by inflation and rising property taxes. The irony, he said, is that those Missoulians would likely stand to benefit from the measures supported by the levy, but he recognized the validity of their financial concerns.

“There were a lot of things working against us,” he said.

Low voter turnout likely also stymied the levy, said Flanagan.

Supporters of the fairgrounds bond attributed its failure to similar factors.

“I do feel like there is economic headwinds that, when we started the process two years ago to get on the ballot, were not there,” said Fairgrounds Director Emily Brock. “They got worse and worse and worse as November approached.”

Instead of adding a new facility, Brock said her team will focus on renovating the facilities they currently have.

“I think we have a great plan for the fairgrounds,” she said. “The master plan has a lot of support. There’s just not an appetite for new facilities right now.”

She said the agricultural and ice communities who would have used the new facility feel “gutted,” but she insisted, “the county’s absolutely committed to helping them grow.”