Updated: Fire closes Garnet Ghost Town as smoke increases

A new fire in the forest near Garnet Ghost Town helped confound weekend plans across western Montana as smoke inversions reached unhealthy levels on Friday.
The Bureau of Land Management temporarily closed the historic site and surrounding area for public safety and to clear roads for firefighters. The closure order affects most of the southwestern portion of the Garnet Mountains, from Elevation Mountain on the northeast to I-90 on the south.
Some major landmarks within this closed area are Garnet Ghost Town, Garnet Range Road, Elevation Mountain, Douglas Creek, Mulkey Gulch, Bear Gulch, Deep Creek, Elk Creek, Gambler Gulch, First Chance Gulch, Cave Gulch and Top O’ Deep, and Keno and Kennedy roads.
Known as the Anderson Hill Fire, the blaze is estimated at 1,000 acres and overlaps parts of Missoula, Granite and Powell counties.
Winds blowing west to east should keep the Anderson Hill smoke away from Missoula, but lots more will blow in from big fires in Oregon and Idaho. The plumes on Friday kept pollutant levels at the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” or “unhealthy” warning most of the day, with similar conditions expected for the weekend.
“You don’t have to go super far to find better air quality, so if you’re looking for a break from the smoke, and you have the free time, you might want to head to Plains or Thompson Falls,” Missoula City-County air quality specialist Sarah Coefield said on Friday. “Just make it snappy. There are still fires burning west of those areas, so they may see some smoke plumes headed their way later this afternoon.”
While wearing a cloth mask has been effective at slowing the spread of COVID and other respiratory diseases, Coefield said they are not likely to protect against the dangerous particulate matter in wildfire smoke.
“A properly fitting N95 or P100 mask will filter out the fine particulate in smoke,” Coefield said. “A few caveats: they do not come in children’s sizes, they need a tight seal to the face to be protective (facial hair can interfere with the seal), and some people may experience difficulty breathing through them. If someone chooses to wear an N95, but experiences difficulty breathing, they should stop using it.”
Anyone wanting to stay physically active during bad smoke days should consider going to a gym or other indoor facility with good filtration systems in place, Coefield said. But she warned that many places do not have HEPA filters on their air conditioning and ventilation systems, which means they simply blow smoky outside air indoors.
Missoula’s city and county areas go under Stage II fire restrictions at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. That means no campfires or other open burning is allowed, and Hoot Owl rules restrict the use of internal combustion engines, chainsaws, motorized off-road and off-trail travel, welding, blasting or other spark-generating activity between the hours of 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. daily. A one-hour foot patrol is required in areas where morning wood-cutting and other hot activities have taken place.
Stage II restrictions also apply to the Bitterroot, Lolo, Flathead and Kootenai national forests, BLM lands, Montana State Parks, and private forest lands. For more information regarding fire restrictions throughout Montana visit MTFireInfo.org.
The Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex is in Stage I restrictions, meaning campers may have fires only in metal fire rings at developed campsites. Campfires in the wilderness areas are prohibited, and campers must use portable stoves to cook.
The four fires making up the Granite Pass Complex around Lolo Pass grew by about 90 acres on Friday for a total burn of 1,532 acres. The Granite Hot Springs and Lolo Hot Springs are no longer directly threatened, according to Lolo National Forest spokeswoman Kate Jerman.