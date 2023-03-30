A camper trailer parked behind the Red Lion Hotel along West Broadway Street was destroyed Thursday morning after it went up in flames.

At about 10:45 a.m., a call came in to Missoula Dispatch for a camper fully engulfed in flames on Pine Street between the hotel and the Yokes Fresh Market on West Broadway. A large plume of smoke was seen in the area, accompanied by a chemical smell.

Missoula Fire Battalion Chief Troy Ault said the flames were knocked down within about four minutes of firefighters' arrival. No people or animals were inside of the camper.

According to a social media post from the fire department, no injuries were reported.

Firefighters climbed inside the camper to tear down pieces of the vehicle and used hoses to spray its interior. At least three Missoula fire trucks were on-scene along with several Missoula police officers and emergency medical personnel.

The cause of the blaze wasn't known on Thursday and is being investigated by fire officials, Ault said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact MFD’s Fire Prevention Bureau at 406-552-6210.