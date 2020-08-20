UPDATED: Firefighters attack blaze on Mount Sentinel

Missoula City Fire Department Chief Jeff Brandt said three different agencies are on the scene at Mount Sentinel where a blaze broke out early Thursday evening.
Firefighters are flanking the sides of the fire and trying to catch up with the slope, which can be exhausting because of the incline, Brandt said.
More vehicles are going up the fire road and bringing hose down, and the chief said crews are lucky it's not windy right now. The mountain is popular with hikers, but Brandt said no one is trapped on the mountain.
The U.S. Forest Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and the Missoula Fire Department are on scene. Brandt said the crew has good air support with helicopters dumping water on the burn and some small airplanes on the way.
Early Thursday evening, firefighters had been spraying the perimeter of the burn with a hose. The fire appeared to have blackened the base of the mountain, and flames could still be seen near the top of the burn.
Near Maurice Avenue and the Elliott Village Apartments, police were blocking the road as onlookers observed the fire from Arthur Avenue.
Waldemar Ortiz, a master’s student studying wildlife biology at UM who lives at the Elliott Village Apartments, said the fire started around 6:14 p.m. He said he saw two kids run down the mountain right after a bush caught fire.
He and two other residents grabbed buckets of water to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby residences from the base of the mountain while another neighbor called the fire department.
“Our guess is just that it’s teenagers doing something they weren’t supposed to be doing,” Ortiz said.
A neighborhood resident said his son noticed the fire around 6:30 p.m.
"Just another 2020 incident," said Sam Lee.
