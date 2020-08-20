UPDATED: Firefighters attack blaze on Mount Sentinel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula City Fire Department Chief Jeff Brandt said three different agencies are on the scene at Mount Sentinel where a blaze broke out early Thursday evening.

Firefighters are flanking the sides of the fire and trying to catch up with the slope, which can be exhausting because of the incline, Brandt said.

More vehicles are going up the fire road and bringing hose down, and the chief said crews are lucky it's not windy right now. The mountain is popular with hikers, but Brandt said no one is trapped on the mountain.

The U.S. Forest Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and the Missoula Fire Department are on scene. Brandt said the crew has good air support with helicopters dumping water on the burn and some small airplanes on the way.

Early Thursday evening, firefighters had been spraying the perimeter of the burn with a hose. The fire appeared to have blackened the base of the mountain, and flames could still be seen near the top of the burn.

Near Maurice Avenue and the Elliott Village Apartments, police were blocking the road as onlookers observed the fire from Arthur Avenue.