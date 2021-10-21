UPDATED: Governor asks for halt on Afghan resettlements following evacuee's arrest

Gov. Greg Gianforte, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale are calling for President Biden to stop Afghan resettlements in Montana after a humanitarian evacuee from Afghanistan was charged with sexual assault in Missoula earlier this week.

Zabihullah Mohmand, 19, appeared in Missoula Justice Court on Tuesday. He is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent, a felony. The alleged survivor told officials Mohmand is from Afghanistan, charging documents said.

In an email to the Missoulian on Thursday, Jon Ebelt, a spokesman for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, confirmed Mohmand is part of the federal Afghan Placement and Assistance Program. He is one of 20 Afghan evacuees currently in Montana.

Mohmand told police he was visiting Missoula on a worldwide trip, charging documents said. He did not mention being part of a resettlement program.

The public defender, Ted Fellman, said at Tuesday’s hearing that Mohmand is an immigrant who has been staying in Missoula.

A statement from Daines' office said Mohmand was admitted to the United States and placed in Montana under Humanitarian Parole, which is separate from the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program.