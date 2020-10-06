UPDATED: Health department ups enforcement

Farr said the health department is working "as quickly as possible" to do case investigation and contact tracing for the significant spike in the number of cases and said she knows that there are many people "who are still waiting to hear from our team."

"If you tested positive for COVID-19 and have not yet heard from our team, you could help us speed up the process by compiling a list of names and phone numbers of anyone that would be considered a close contact to you," Farr said.

The CDC defines a close contact as any individual who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset (or two days prior to a positive test was collected for asymptomatic patients) until the time the patient is isolated. Farr said those minutes are cumulative, so "five minutes, three separate times still is 15 minutes."

Farr asked residents to answer their phone and have a list of close contacts ready for when the health department calls to help the department complete case investigation and contact tracing "much more rapidly."

As the number of new cases continues to rise in Missoula County, so too has the county's use of non-congregate shelter, said Adriane Beck, director of the county's Office of Emergency Management, at a meeting.