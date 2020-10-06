UPDATED: Health department ups enforcement

The Missoula City-County Health Department announced Tuesday a fourth county resident died of COVID-19 and noted it is increasing its enforcement of coronavirus restrictions.
"We are deeply saddened to announce that a fourth Missoula County resident has died from complications due to COVID-19 infection," the health department said in an email Tuesday afternoon. "We cannot release details about the individual other than they were middle-aged or older. We wish to respect the family’s privacy and cannot tell the family how incredibly sorry we are for their loss."
In ramping up enforcement, the county will ensure that places where people socialize like bars and restaurants are following the governor's Phase 2 restrictions and local health officer orders.
"Failure to comply with COVID-19 restrictions may result in further restrictions, closures or referral to prosecution based on upcoming follow-up inspections," Missoula County COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said in a video Tuesday evening.
Missoula County reported 53 new cases since Monday and a total 410 active cases Tuesday with more than 1,000 close contacts. The county will continue to report case counts on its new website for COVID-19 information, missoulainfo.com, which also has a feedback portal for residents.
"In light of this sharp increase in cases, especially among the 20- to 29-year-olds across the state including here in Missoula County, the health department is transitioning from only complaint-focused enforcement to adding unannounced inspections," Farr said in the video.
Farr said that over the past week, the department completed inspections at bars, casinos, breweries and dining establishments. The majority of the locations were in good compliance with distancing, occupancy and face covering requirements, but several establishments were issued warning letters, Farr said.
"Inspections at these types of gathering places will continue to be conducted during high business hours as a control method to slow the current COVID-19 spike," Farr said.
Farr also cited a recently-released CDC report showing that a jump in the number of cases in people in their 20s leads to an increase in other age groups, particularly in those over 60.
"We're now beginning to see that shift in the age groups that are becoming infected," Farr said in the video Tuesday. "The percent of those in their 20s is going down and the percent of those in their 30s and over is going up."
In her video, Farr noted that the 20- to 29-year-old age group also tends to work on the frontlines in restaurants and retail establishments, and thanked the establishments and patrons who were found to be in good compliance by inspections.
Farr said the health department is working "as quickly as possible" to do case investigation and contact tracing for the significant spike in the number of cases and said she knows that there are many people "who are still waiting to hear from our team."
"If you tested positive for COVID-19 and have not yet heard from our team, you could help us speed up the process by compiling a list of names and phone numbers of anyone that would be considered a close contact to you," Farr said.
The CDC defines a close contact as any individual who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset (or two days prior to a positive test was collected for asymptomatic patients) until the time the patient is isolated. Farr said those minutes are cumulative, so "five minutes, three separate times still is 15 minutes."
Farr asked residents to answer their phone and have a list of close contacts ready for when the health department calls to help the department complete case investigation and contact tracing "much more rapidly."
As the number of new cases continues to rise in Missoula County, so too has the county's use of non-congregate shelter, said Adriane Beck, director of the county's Office of Emergency Management, at a meeting.
"To date, we have served almost 130 unique individuals through non-congregate shelter," Beck said during a County Commissioners meeting Tuesday. "A majority of those have been at the non-congregate shelter site known formerly known as the Sleepy Inn."
The City of Missoula purchased the former motel to use as one site to quarantine and isolate people who have no home in which to shelter. The county is operating the shelter, with the hope that U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse operations costs.
Beck said she hopes FEMA will approve reimbursements by the end of this week for operations costs for the non-congregate shelter dating from March through June.
"We've been in pretty productive back and forth conversations with FEMA, relative to our reimbursements," Beck said Tuesday. "I'm happy to report that yesterday, we did receive our final approval for EOC (Emergency Operations Center) costs for March through June."
Beck said she doesn't know when the county will receive payments, but said it is the fastest turnaround she has ever seen from the federal agency.
Missoula County chief financial officer Andrew Czorny said the county is "sitting pretty good right now" with its cash flow despite expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic "because of the complete funding in the public safety personnel outside of the EOC."
"Right now we're we've covered all our costs and we have some money in reserve," Czorny said.
To date, there have been 1,132 COVID-19 cases in Missoula County with 719 recoveries and four deaths. Of the 410 active cases in Missoula County, 108 are associated with University of Montana staff, faculty, and students, according to the county's website. Nine people remain hospitalized in Missoula County facilities, four of which are county residents.
"We urge people to continue being supportive of each other and diligent about COVID prevention by practicing good hand-washing hygiene, limiting their social circles, maintaining six feet between others, wearing a proper face covering and staying home when experiencing any symptoms of illness," said the email.
Keila Szpaller contributed to this story.
