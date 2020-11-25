UPDATED: 'Heinous accusations' warrant $1M bond

The same morning, the defendant was seen with a group of other males, where he allegedly handed one of the men a silver baseball bat or similar object, and the man "appeared to be testing it by swinging the bat-style object around," the affidavit said. The Pov is less than half a mile from the scene of the homicide.

Another witness said he heard yelling when he was walking his dog on the south side of the Clark Fork River. When he looked, he saw the defendant pushing Nelson in a wheelchair and heard the victim yelling "stop," the affidavit said. The witness saw Nelson fall out of the wheelchair and then saw Covey lean over him "in a crouched position," and he heard the strikes, the court record said.

After police showed them surveillance pictures, several staff and clients of the Pov identified the man who had interacted with Nelson at the shelter as the defendant, although he had been using a different name, Jesse James, the affidavit said. Officers also noted the man "bore a striking resemblance" to a suspect in an earlier crime, also Jesse James, or Jesse Nitcy, the court record said.

In court, Lowney said Covey had been using a different name and faced charges of identity theft.