UPDATED: Hess tapped to serve as Missoula mayor after Nugent concedes vote

After 22 rounds of voting and numerous comments voicing frustration over the selection process, the Missoula City Council selected council member Jordan Hess to serve as Missoula’s mayor until 2023 during a meeting Monday.

Council selected Hess out of a pool of six mayoral finalists: Mike Nugent, Teigan Avery, Jacob Elder, Patrick Weasel Head and Fred Rice.

"We need to have a mayor, we need to have a leader and part of that is being willing to say now’s maybe not the time," said a tearful Nugent as he announced his intention to vote for Hess.

In the 22nd round of voting well after 11 p.m. Monday night, the final vote was Hess, Nugent, Amber Sherrill, Sandra Vasecka, Stacie Anderson, Mirtha Becerra and John Contos in support of Hess. Gwen Jones, Kristen Jordan, Jennifer Savage and Heidi West voted for Nugent. Daniel Carlino voted for Fred Rice.

Nugent’s decision to concede the vote came after a 15-minute recess stretched over an hour and the two leading candidates met in an alley outside the council chambers to find a way forward from a voting impasse.

Ward 3 council member Daniel Carlino criticized Nugent and Hess for meeting privately instead of conducting their conversation in front of the public.

“That was not transparent at all,” he said.

But Carlino was also censured for his approach to the vote. Throughout 21 of the 22 rounds, Carlino cast the lone vote for a candidate other than Nugent and Hess. He repeatedly voted for Rice, Avery and Bob Giordano. Giordano, the executive director of Free Cycles, did not apply for the mayoral opening.

“It’s been very frustrating watching the vote between Jordan Hess and Mike Nugent and the deciding vote has been on Daniel Carlino,” said a Ward 3 constituent who called into the meeting after the 11th round of roll-call voting.

The caller said he contacted Carlino ahead of the meeting to advise him against picking “third-party candidates.”

“I don’t think this is the city council that Missoula wants representing them or the people that they want or the behavior that they want in deciding a mayor because it’s really important to us,” he said.

Nugent also criticized the way some of his fellow council members approached the mayoral vote.

“I think that some people tonight have made a mockery of council,” Nugent said. “They’ve made a mockery of what Missoula can be. They’ve made a mockery of this process under guises of being led by other people and it’s not just one. There’s probably three or four. And I think that’s unfortunate.”

Hess is the longest-serving member of the city council, holding the position of Ward 2 representative since 2014. He also chairs the Land Use and Planning Committee.

"Jordan is the closest person I think, of the candidates, who will carry on (late Mayor John) Engen's vision," said Ward 6 council member Vasecka, Hess' nominator, on Monday.

Hess also worked as the Director of Transportation at the University of Montana for more than eight years.

He advocated for sustainability as a top priority in his interview for mayor, calling climate change "the defining battle of our generation."

“I will endeavor to serve with dignity, with honor and with purpose,” Hess said after receiving the requisite seven votes. “I will endeavor to be thoughtful and kind and compassionate. And I will endeavor to do right by our community.”

Hess’ appointment to the mayoral post creates a vacancy on the city council in Ward 2. That vacancy needs to be filled within 30 days, according to state law and the city charter. Council will follow the same process to select a new city council member as the one it utilized to pick the mayor.

Council will solicit applications, select interviewees and ultimately vote for the new council appointee. That person will serve until 2023, at which time they will have the option to run for re-election to serve out the rest of Hess’ term until January 2025.