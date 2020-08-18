You are the owner of this article.
UPDATED: Highway 200 reopened after semi crash

Tuesday Highway 200 crash

Tuesday's crash on Highway 200 blocked both lanes of traffic.

 Seaborn Larson

A semitruck crashed on Highway 200 Tuesday, spilling lumber across the road, after swerving to avoid a vehicle driving in the wrong traffic lane, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The semi driver was hospitalized and the driver of the other vehicle had remained on scene while the investigation was ongoing Tuesday afternoon, said Trooper Ben Panas. The semi driver's condition was unknown.

The lumber spillage had blocked both lanes of traffic on Highway 200, the Montana Department of Transportation said in alert Tuesday. The crash occurred at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday near mile marker 25, according to the agency, roughly 10 miles west of Clearwater Junction near The Resort at Paws Up. Traffic had reopened by Tuesday afternoon. 

Panas said drugs and alcohol were not immediately considered to be factors in the crash.

