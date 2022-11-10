UPDATED: Holloway wins over Campbell Reneau in Justice of the Peace race Dept. 2

Landee Holloway was re-elected on Wednesday for Justice of the Peace Dept. 2 over challenger Susan Campbell Reneau.

Holloway ended up with 56.71% of the votes while Campbell Reneau had 28.21%. Final vote counts as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday were 31,433 for Holloway and 15,635 for Campbell Reneau.

“I am thankful the Missoula voters approve of the work I’ve been doing,” Holloway said. “Beal and I worked together to make court more accessible.”

Holloway said she intends to continue ROAD Court and addressing impaired driving through her next term. The court is an alternative criminal justice path for people accused of alcohol-related traffic offenses.

Holloway has served as a Justice of the Peace in Missoula for six years, taking an approach on the bench with jail diversion tactics and to reduce repeat offenses.

This is Campbell Reneau’s first stab at a judicial position. She doesn’t have experience in the criminal justice field, but emphasized her work advocating for veterans and victims in the legal system.

In a phone call with the Missoulian on Wednesday, Campbell Reneau said she’s proud of both her and Holloway’s campaigns.

“I was running because I wanted to allow debate to occur,” she said.

In her campaign, Campbell Reneau used a more punitive narrative concerning how she would have approached the court.

“What I really wanted to do in this campaign is highlight the importance of not letting criminals out prematurely,” she said on Wednesday. “And to make sure if someone is accused and convicted of a crime, they serve their full punishment.”

In campaigning, both Campbell Reneau and Holloway focused on how DUI cases that land in court are handled.

Campbell Reneau has expressed frustration with impaired drivers. One of her reasons for running is to come down harsher on repeat DUI offenders, she said. She was a victim of a DUI crash several years ago.