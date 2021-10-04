UPDATED: Judge rules Missoula school mask mandates can remain in place

A motion for preliminary injunction has been denied in a suit against Missoula County schools over masking requirements, allowing schools to continue requiring masks for in-person learning.
Local parents filed a suit Aug. 24 against Missoula County Public Schools, Target Range and Hellgate Elementary over masking requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The parents are joined by Stand Up Montana, a nonprofit organization based in Gallatin County. The group seeks to provide support for legal action against school districts across the state that are “illegally masking our children,” according to its website.
Missoula County District Court Judge Jason Marks denied the request and ruled that the mandate can remain in place while the case is adjudicated in court and the mandate's legality is determined.
In its decision, the court cited recent COVID-19 statistics in Missoula County that indicate case numbers are on the rise and wrote that the current masking rules in place are a rational response to the challenge of safely providing in-person learning during a pandemic.
The court says the underlying premise of the suit is unsupported by Montana law.
"A preliminary injunction does not resolve the merits of a case but prevents further injury or irreparable harm pending adjudication of the controversy on its merits," the court's denial of the motion reads.
The plaintiffs in the case are represented by Missoula attorney Quentin Rhoades. The defendant schools are represented by Elizabeth Kaleva and Kevin Twidwell.
Rhoades told the Missoulian he is planning on appealing the decision to Montana’s Supreme Court.
“Our clients have asked us to pursue an appeal to the State Supreme Court, so that’s what we’re going to do,” he said.
In their suit, the plaintiffs call into question the scientific evidence from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization regarding the effectiveness of masks.
The plaintiffs are disappointed the court didn’t address the efficacy of mask requirements, he said. “Our clients are concerned there is no analysis about masks affecting the spread of COVID,” he added.
On Sept. 20, Missoula County broke its previous COVID-19 hospitalization record, active case record and incident rate record for the second week in a row, Judge Marks’ denial reads.
Judge Marks also noted key metrics calculated by the Missoula City-County Health Department show the seven-day average daily new cases per 100,000 people has risen from 49 on Sept. 1 to 87 as of Sept. 28. In contrast, on July 1, the seven-day average per 100,000 people was three cases.
Further, on Sept. 24, the CDC released three studies finding school districts without a universal masking policy in place were more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks, Judge Marks wrote in the denial. Nationwide, counties without masking requirements saw the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases increase nearly twice as quickly during the same time period.
“While the Court understands the frustrations of the parents in this case and the social impediments children in school may experience due to masking, masking in school during a pandemic is a far cry from an abuse of human dignity as recognized in Montana jurisprudence,” Judge Marks wrote.
He also addresses the concern of remote versus in-person learning, saying children in Missoula’s schools have the option of remote learning, and that while he understands in-person learning is preferable, “there is no indication that remote learning does not meet the requirement of the schools to provide education to students in their districts.”
Stand Up Montana filed a similar suit last month against Bozeman, Monforton and Big Sky school districts, also over complaints against masking mandates.