UPDATED: Jury: Rossbach guilty of homicide counts

A jury on Tuesday found a 19-year-old guilty on all counts stemming from a robbery-turned-double homicide at a downtown Missoula motel in October 2018.
Logan Gobert and Eva Curnow, family members of the two victims, embraced outside the Missoula County District Courtroom, apparently breathing easier after two weeks of testimony and more than two days of jury deliberations.
“I’m very happy,” said Curnow, whose 23-year-old son, Jason Flink, had been killed in the robbery. “Justice has been served.”
“It’s just peaceful,” said Marlee Calf Robe, sister to Gobert and Megan McLaughin, who was also killed in the robbery at 31 years old.
“I know my sister is going to be at peace now because of it.”
Around the families, five extra Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies stood attentively outside the courtroom. Additionally, several plain clothes deputies had been inside the courtroom while the verdict was read. While a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said they were not aware of any threats made Tuesday, witnesses during the trial had testified threats were made against them for speaking out against the defendant, 19-year-old Preston Rossbach.
Prosecutors had alleged Rossbach and Jonathan Whitworth, his co-defendant, had sought to rob their drug dealer in the motel room at the Mountain Valley Inn after she sold them some “bad drugs.” The dealer wasn’t there in the earliest hours of Oct. 19, 2018, but prosecutors said Whitworth opened fire on the three people in the motel room anyway; Rossbach was accused of stabbing two of the victims to make sure no witnesses survived.
Rossbach was also charged with one count of assault with a weapon for stabbing and slashing the one man who survived, Kaleb Williams, and evidence tampering for taking the knife from the motel room. He was also charged with two counts of intimidation for threatening two people who rode in a car with him and Whitworth with a knife, allegedly telling them, “You didn’t see nothing.”
After two weeks of testimony, the jury began deliberating the case around noon on Friday, running the discussion until 8 p.m. both Friday and Monday nights. The jury reappeared at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Any air of triumph was momentarily sucked out of the room when attorneys noted that the verdict form had been filled out incorrectly, after the clerk had read the guilty verdict on all counts, and sent the jury back to deliberate until the verdict had been corrected.
Because evidence showed Whitworth’s alleged gunshots had killed Flink and McLaughlin, prosecutors had to prove that Rossbach was guilty through the attempted robbery and that someone legally accountable for the robbery had killed Flink and McLaughin. The initial verdict form declared Rossbach guilty but was missing the next step in tying the killings to the robbery.
The jury did not look excited when Judge Leslie Halligan sent them back to deliberations to square up the remainder of the verdict form. They returned 15 minutes later with the form completed: guilty on all counts.
“For Jason Flink and his family, I’m so glad because his mom is such a great person,” Gobert said after the court hearing. McLaughlin’s and Flink’s families had not met prior to the two-week trial that began March 2. They’ve drawn close in the time since, he said, as Curnow’s fiancé, brother and sister-in-law have sat through the entirety of the trial with McLaughlin’s family, who all traveled to Missoula from Great Falls or Browning.
“That relationship we built with her, it’s rare to find somebody who can share what you’re going through,” Gobert said.
Both families still have another case to see through: Whitworth, who is being tried separately, is scheduled to go to trial in April. This week, his attorneys filed a motion to delay that trial further into summer in light of evidence presented in Rossbach’s trial. Judge Halligan is yet to rule on that motion. Tom Schoenleben, Whitworth’s attorney, has declined to comment on the evidence presented against Whitworth during Rossbach’s trial.
Halligan on Tuesday set Rossbach’s sentencing hearing for July 10.
“This gives us good hope for what is to come in the next trial,” said Frankie McLaughlin, Megan McLaughlin's brother. “To show that our system is working, it’s true, and justice will be served.”