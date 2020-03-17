UPDATED: Jury: Rossbach guilty of homicide counts

Rossbach was also charged with one count of assault with a weapon for stabbing and slashing the one man who survived, Kaleb Williams, and evidence tampering for taking the knife from the motel room. He was also charged with two counts of intimidation for threatening two people who rode in a car with him and Whitworth with a knife, allegedly telling them, “You didn’t see nothing.”

After two weeks of testimony, the jury began deliberating the case around noon on Friday, running the discussion until 8 p.m. both Friday and Monday nights. The jury reappeared at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Any air of triumph was momentarily sucked out of the room when attorneys noted that the verdict form had been filled out incorrectly, after the clerk had read the guilty verdict on all counts, and sent the jury back to deliberate until the verdict had been corrected.

Because evidence showed Whitworth’s alleged gunshots had killed Flink and McLaughlin, prosecutors had to prove that Rossbach was guilty through the attempted robbery and that someone legally accountable for the robbery had killed Flink and McLaughin. The initial verdict form declared Rossbach guilty but was missing the next step in tying the killings to the robbery.