UPDATED: MCPS will move all grades to phase 2 for second semester

Tuesday's Zoom meeting maxed out at the 300-person limit and another 100 people were watching the trustees on Facebook. During public comment, several parents spoke of the struggles they’ve faced under the hybrid model and the need to get students back in schools.

“Although some are doing fine, there are a lot of kids who aren’t,” said MCPS parent and Missoula City Council member Gwen Jones of the hybrid model. “There are kids who are crashing and burning. There are kids who may not ever return to high school probably. There are kids who did OK with grades and frankly hit the pandemic and went into hybrid and nose-dived.”

“The data’s out now and the kids, most of them don’t get sick, so they’re not effectively spreading it in school,” said Alex Omura, a local physician with two kids in MCPS. “The downsides of the kids staying home, the depression, the suicide, the loss of learning is just too high to continue this.”

Other commenters highlighted Trustee Old Person’s concerns about representation and protecting Native and BIPOC communities.

Annie Belcourt, an associate professor of pharmacy at University of Montana, reminded trustees that, “30% of the mortalities are from Native people in our state, and only 8% of the people in our state are Native people.”