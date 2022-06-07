UPDATED: Missing 3-year-old found safe in Sanders County

Editor's note: This story previously reported Ryker Webb as 4-years-old. Per an update on the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Webb is 3-years-old.

Searchers found a missing child on Sunday morning in Sanders County after an extensive effort that stretched the weekend.

Ryker Webb, age 3, was missing for roughly 48 hours after disappearing from his family's yard, Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short said in an interview with the Missoulian.

He was reported missing to the sheriff's office on Friday afternoon at 4:53 p.m. A concerned neighbor called 911 and said Webb might have gone missing in the Bull Lake area, south of Troy, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

He was last seen Friday afternoon playing with a family dog in the yard outside of his home near mile marker 18 along Highway 56 on the eastside of Bull Lake.

Short said the neighbor called it in while Webb’s family were out looking for him.

Law enforcement and David Thompson Search and Rescue responded. They determined Webb had already been missing for over two hours.

An initial clothing description given to law enforcement proved to be inaccurate — it was unknown what Webb was wearing, the post stated.

Search managers deployed ground crews and ATV riders, along with several drones, dog teams and a boat unit on the lake. On Saturday, two Montana National Guard helicopters joined search efforts and drones from Flathead County and the Spokane Police Department responded along with more dog teams.

Dense vegetation, rain and poor visibility made search conditions difficult, the post stated.

A red alert was sent out to neighbors notifying them to search their own properties and structures. A missing person report was also disseminated nationwide.

On Sunday, about 53 search personnel were out looking for Webb when law enforcement was notified he was located.

Deputies responded to Pine Ridge Road off South Fork Bull River Road in Sanders County. According to the post, Webb was in good spirits and healthy when deputies found him, but he was hungry, thirsty and cold.

Short estimated Webb was found about 2.3 miles away from where he went missing from. He found refuge in a log cabin shed. Short thinks the thunderstorm that set in Friday evening prompted the 3-year-old to seek shelter.

Short was able to ask Webb simple questions about what happened, and determined Webb wasn’t with anyone while he was missing.

Roughly 12 agencies responded including: the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, David Thompson Search and Rescue, Bull Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Bull Lake Volunteer Ambulance, Flathead County Search and Rescue, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the Spokane Police Department, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office, North Valley Search and Rescue, Two Bear Air, the Montana Air National Guard, Libby Volunteer Fire Department and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Several outdoorsmen and families also assisted in the search.

