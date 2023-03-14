Authorities found a woman who was reported missing from Missoula on Tuesday.

A missing and endangered person alert was issued for 37-year-old Katharine Schreck on Tuesday afternoon. She was last seen by a family members at the 1600 block of West Broadway Street on Friday.

On Wednesday morning, the Missoula Police Department issued an update saying she was found and removed from the missing persons list.

Missoula police spokesperson Whitney Bennett said police were contacted by a family member of Schreck's, who told them Schreck was safe.

This is the third missing persons alert sent out in the last week by the Missoula Police Department. The two notices were issued for Nefataree Bartell, 26, and Terry L. Stahl, 68. Neither person has been located yet.