 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

UPDATED: Missing Missoula teen located

  • 0
Danika Sleeping Bear.

Danika Sleeping Bear. 

Missoula police officers found a missing 17-year-old Indigenous teen. 

Danika Rose Sleeping Bear was located safely on Thursday, Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said. Sleeping Bear was reported missing over the weekend.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
4
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone captures Catskill Mountains in New York changing seasons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News