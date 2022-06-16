UPDATED: Missing Oregon couple found in Idaho

An Oregon couple reported missing while traveling to Polson from Idaho were found safe by Idaho law on Wednesday.
Kimberley Leo, 57, and Terry Leo, 66, were last heard from at Kooskia, Idaho, on the afternoon of June 14, according to a Lake County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The two told friends they were looking for a camping spot in Idaho before driving to meet family members in Polson on June 14.
Griffen Smith
General assignment reporter
