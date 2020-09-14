UPDATED: Missoula County: 32 COVID-19 cases over weekend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula County piled up 32 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, essentially doubling the county's active case count, according to the Missoula City-County Health Department.

Sunday was the highest single-day case count since early August, while Saturday was the second highest single-day case count in the same time frame, according to the health department. Missoula County's active case count is now at 66.

The Missoula County health department's COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said several factors are driving the recent bump in cases.

"School just started for the university and for our public and K-12 schools," Farr said. "I think that's definitely contributing to our increase in counts."

Anecdotally, Labor Day gatherings may also be playing a role in the recent spike, Farr said, although she did not have details Monday on new cases to back up that theory.

The county has seen 503 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 434 recoveries and three deaths. One out-of-county resident is hospitalized in a Missoula County hospital, according to the health department.