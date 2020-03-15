UPDATED: Missoula County announces changes to public services

At the news conference, Farr and Leahy declined to comment on the specifics of Commissioner Christian’s situation, but the Commissioner’s Office previously stated that he was believed to have contracted it at the March 5-6 Board of Regents meeting in Dillon. Karen Ogden, a spokesperson for the Commissioner's Office, wrote in an email that “we’ve checked in with (the Regents) and they’re all feeling well.” However, not everyone who is infected with the virus immediately exhibits symptoms, and the regents have been asked to self-isolate.

The Board of Regents is the Montana University System's governing body and its seven members come from places across the state, including Missoula. Ogden wrote that Commissioner Paul Tuss of Havre was absent.

“As for testing, most health care providers are testing only if individuals experience symptoms, have underlying medical conditions, or other factors come into play that are deemed pertinent by the health agency or institution. BOR members have been asked to self-quarantine and practice social distancing.”