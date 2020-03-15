UPDATED: Missoula County announces changes to public services

Missoula public health officials are working to determine the contacts of Missoula County's two COVID-19 cases — but face a shortage of nurses to help respond to the pandemic.
During a Sunday morning press conference Cindy Farr, incident commander for the Missoula City-County Health Department, said that nurses are checking in with the two local COVID-19 cases announced yesterday, who are isolated in their homes. Gov. Steve Bullock announced the two Missoula County cases Saturday; late Saturday evening, Montana Higher Education Commissioner Clay Christian announced he was one of them. The other patient is a woman in her 30s, according to the governor's office.
Farr and Ellen Leahy, the City-County Health Department’s director, said that staff were working to trace the infected individuals’ contacts and would ask those they contacted to self-isolate.
“We do want the public to understand that we are working very closely with anyone who may have been exposed, and we’re getting great cooperation so we’re hoping that this will continue to slow the spread in our county,” Farr said.
Additionally on Sunday, Missoula County announced changes in the way certain departments would serve the public in order to increase social distancing as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the local Health Department (see below for details).
At the news conference, Farr and Leahy declined to comment on the specifics of Commissioner Christian’s situation, but the Commissioner’s Office previously stated that he was believed to have contracted it at the March 5-6 Board of Regents meeting in Dillon. Karen Ogden, a spokesperson for the Commissioner's Office, wrote in an email that “we’ve checked in with (the Regents) and they’re all feeling well.” However, not everyone who is infected with the virus immediately exhibits symptoms, and the regents have been asked to self-isolate.
The Board of Regents is the Montana University System's governing body and its seven members come from places across the state, including Missoula. Ogden wrote that Commissioner Paul Tuss of Havre was absent.
“As for testing, most health care providers are testing only if individuals experience symptoms, have underlying medical conditions, or other factors come into play that are deemed pertinent by the health agency or institution. BOR members have been asked to self-quarantine and practice social distancing.”
Also at Sunday’s press conference, Farr told reporters that "we need registered nurses to apply to help work on this incident. … We've had that (job) posted for about two weeks and have gotten very minimal response, so if we have nurses out there that would like to work, definitely contact our Human Resources at Missoula County, because we do expect that this is going to generate quite a workload, and so we’re trying to get extra staff in to help with that.
Farr acknowledged that “most of the nurses within Missoula County are already working for our major healthcare system,” and said that the department was looking to see if there were any retired or recently-graduated nurses who might be available.
She and Leahy said that Missoula County does have rainy-day funds that are being used for this pandemic, as well as an incident-command structure to organize the response and a pandemic-response plan. But they’re being challenged not only by a shortage of nurses, but by information gaps about the virus. For instance, Leahy said, it’s unclear whether it’s seasonal like influenza.
In all, as of Sunday morning seven Montanans had tested positive for COVID-19. Farr and Leahy urged residents with questions about the outbreak to call 406-258-INFO, and to call their health care provider if they experience symptoms such as a fever and a dry cough.
“We’re not going to stop this from coming to Missoula County ... The best thing that we can do is try to slow the spread so that we can flatten the curve (showing the rise in cases) so that we’re not overtaxing our healthcare system.”
To that end, she and Leahy reiterated the advice that’s been widely-shared in recent days: wash your hands regularly, stay home if you’re feeling sick, and practice “social distancing” by avoiding large public gatherings and close contact with others.
“A pandemic is not composed of just the disease,” Leahy said. “It’s people’s response to it, and what we need to all do is gather some resolve and face it. So think of your neighbor.”
Several changes and cancellations to local services were announced Sunday. Fort Courage Child Care in Missoula will be open Monday, but recommends children not attend unless they must, and will be closed March 17 through March 20, and likely beyond.
Missoula County has announced the following changes to services the upcoming week:
- The Clerk & Recorder/Treasurer/Motor Vehicle Office (on the first floor of the Missoula County courthouse annex) will transition to providing all services online. Customers can access drop boxes in the lobby of the Missoula County courthouse annex near the Liquid Planet coffee shop to drop off paperwork for clerks to process throughout the day.
- Missoula County Justice Court (on the first floor of the courthouse) will begin to ask customers to utilize the customer service window in the west hallway and wait a 6 foot distance from others who may be waiting to access services. Additionally, the first row of the gallery in each courtroom will be closed to maintain a distance between the counsel tables, jury box, the bench and observers.
- Clerk of District Court (second floor of the courthouse) will begin allowing only two customers at a time to approach customer service windows in their office. Others will be asked to wait a 6 foot distance in the rotunda from others waiting to access services. Pro Se litigants are encouraged to email their paperwork to the Clerk of Court's office at clerkofcourt@missoulacounty.us . The regular fee will be waived. Customers are encouraged to use the online marriage application system.
- Other departments in the Missoula County Courthouse, including the County Attorney's Office and the Sheriff's Office, already employ customer service windows. Customers to those windows are asked to maintain a distance of 6 feet from other customers who may be waiting for assistance.