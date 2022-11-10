UPDATED: Missoula County election results roundup

Election results as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Missoula County
U.S. Representative
Ryan Zinke (R)- 18,328
Monica Tranel (D)- 34,972
John Lamb (L)- 1,636
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Bill D'Alton- 11,999
Jim Rice- 34,783
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
James Brown- 15,209
Ingrid Gustafson- 36,993
District Court Judge District 4, Dept. 4
Shall Judge Jason Marks be retained in office?
Yes- 39,142
No- 7,380
State Senator District 48
Shane A. Morigeau (D)- 6,088
Jacob Van Horn (R)- 3,474
State Senator District 49
Willis Curdy (D)- 5,535
Brad Tschida (R)- 4,619
State Senator District 50
Nick Knowles (R)- 2,732
Andrea Olsen (D)- 7,229
State Representative District 14
Denley M. Loge (R)- 332
State Representative District 89
Katie Sullivan (D)- 2,772
Gary Wanberg (R)- 1,682
State Representative District 90
Alan Ault (R)- 1,214
Josiah Hinkle (L)- 98
Gary Marbut (G)- 116
Marilyn Marler (D)- 3,213
State Representative District 91
Connie Keogh (D)- 4,601
Beth Wanberg (R)- 868
State Representative District 92
Mike Hopkins (R)- 2,689
Gary M. Stein (D)- 2,097
State Representative District 94
Tom France (D)- 2,731
Rebecca Mapston (R)- 2,178
State Representative District 95
SJ Howell (D)- 2,979
Lauren Subith (R)- 868
J.C. Windmueller (L)- 126
State Representative District 96
Jonathan Karlen (D)- 2,945
Kathy Whitman (R)- 2,617
State Representative District 97
Lyn Hellegaard (R)- 2,941
Devin Jackson (D)-2,251
State Representative District 98
Richard L. Armerding (L)- 200
Bob Carter (D)- 2,929
Sonia Shearer-Hiett (R)- 1,822
State Representative District 99
Ryan Darling (R)- 1,718
Mark Thane (D)- 3,350
State Representative District 100
Sean Patrick McCoy (R)- 823
Michael Vanecek (L)- 196
Zooey Zephyr (D)- 3,903
Sheriff/Coroner
Jeremiah D. Petersen (D)- 40,908
Clerk and Recorder
Tyler Gernant (D)- 41,095
County Commissioner
Kim Chambers (R)- 22,309
Dave Strohmaier (D)- 31,779
County Auditor
Sandra Vasecka (R)- 21,506
David Wall (D)- 31,715
County Attorney
Kirsten H. Pabst (D)- 40,044
County Superintendent of Schools
Erin Lipkind (D)- 39,831
Justice of the Peace Dept. 1
Alex Beal- 29,972
Bill Burt- 17,541
Justice of the Peace, Dept. 2
Landee Holloway- 31,433
Susan Campbell Reneau- 15,635
Republican Precinct Committeeman
Mike Hopkins- 531
Nicholas Taber- 407
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes- 43,314
No- 9,167
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes- 15,204
No- 37,876
Missoula County Fairground General Obligation Bonds
Yes- 22,909
No- 30,822
Missoula County Crisis Services Levy
Yes- 24,908
No- 29,215
Arlee School District JT&8 General Obligation Bonds
Yes- 190
No- 111
Arlee School District JT&8 Impact Aid Revenue Bonds
Yes- 194
No- 107