UPDATED: Missoula County election results roundup

Election results as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Missoula County

U.S. Representative

Ryan Zinke (R)- 18,328

Monica Tranel (D)- 34,972

John Lamb (L)- 1,636

Supreme Court Justice No. 1

Bill D'Alton- 11,999

Jim Rice- 34,783

Supreme Court Justice No. 2

James Brown- 15,209

Ingrid Gustafson- 36,993

District Court Judge District 4, Dept. 4

Shall Judge Jason Marks be retained in office?

Yes- 39,142

No- 7,380

State Senator District 48

Shane A. Morigeau (D)- 6,088

Jacob Van Horn (R)- 3,474

State Senator District 49

Willis Curdy (D)- 5,535

Brad Tschida (R)- 4,619

State Senator District 50

Nick Knowles (R)- 2,732

Andrea Olsen (D)- 7,229

State Representative District 14

Denley M. Loge (R)- 332

State Representative District 89

Katie Sullivan (D)- 2,772

Gary Wanberg (R)- 1,682

State Representative District 90

Alan Ault (R)- 1,214

Josiah Hinkle (L)- 98

Gary Marbut (G)- 116

Marilyn Marler (D)- 3,213

State Representative District 91

Connie Keogh (D)- 4,601

Beth Wanberg (R)- 868

State Representative District 92

Mike Hopkins (R)- 2,689

Gary M. Stein (D)- 2,097

State Representative District 94

Tom France (D)- 2,731

Rebecca Mapston (R)- 2,178

State Representative District 95

SJ Howell (D)- 2,979

Lauren Subith (R)- 868

J.C. Windmueller (L)- 126

State Representative District 96

Jonathan Karlen (D)- 2,945

Kathy Whitman (R)- 2,617

State Representative District 97

Lyn Hellegaard (R)- 2,941

Devin Jackson (D)-2,251

State Representative District 98

Richard L. Armerding (L)- 200

Bob Carter (D)- 2,929

Sonia Shearer-Hiett (R)- 1,822

State Representative District 99

Ryan Darling (R)- 1,718

Mark Thane (D)- 3,350

State Representative District 100

Sean Patrick McCoy (R)- 823

Michael Vanecek (L)- 196

Zooey Zephyr (D)- 3,903

Sheriff/Coroner

Jeremiah D. Petersen (D)- 40,908

Clerk and Recorder

Tyler Gernant (D)- 41,095

County Commissioner

Kim Chambers (R)- 22,309

Dave Strohmaier (D)- 31,779

County Auditor

Sandra Vasecka (R)- 21,506

David Wall (D)- 31,715

County Attorney

Kirsten H. Pabst (D)- 40,044

County Superintendent of Schools

Erin Lipkind (D)- 39,831

Justice of the Peace Dept. 1

Alex Beal- 29,972

Bill Burt- 17,541

Justice of the Peace, Dept. 2

Landee Holloway- 31,433

Susan Campbell Reneau- 15,635

Republican Precinct Committeeman

Mike Hopkins- 531

Nicholas Taber- 407

Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.

Yes- 43,314

No- 9,167

Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.

Yes- 15,204

No- 37,876

Missoula County Fairground General Obligation Bonds

Yes- 22,909

No- 30,822

Missoula County Crisis Services Levy

Yes- 24,908

No- 29,215

Arlee School District JT&8 General Obligation Bonds

Yes- 190

No- 111

Arlee School District JT&8 Impact Aid Revenue Bonds

Yes- 194

No- 107