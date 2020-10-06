UPDATED; Missoula County sees 4th COVID-19 death

One more Missoula County resident has died from complications of the coronavirus, according to an email Tuesday from the Missoula City-County Health Department.

"This afternoon, we are deeply saddened to announce that a fourth Missoula County resident has died from complications due to COVID-19 infection. We cannot release details about the individual other than they were middle-aged or older. We wish to respect the family’s privacy and cannot tell the family how incredibly sorry we are for their loss," said the email.

Missoula County reported 53 new cases since Monday and a total 409 active cases Tuesday with more than 950 close contacts. As the number of new cases continues to rise in Missoula County, so too has the county's use of non-congregate shelter, said Adriane Beck, director of the county's Office of Emergency Management, at a meeting.

"To date, we have served almost 130 unique individuals through non-congregate shelter," Beck said during a County Commissioners meeting Tuesday. "A majority of those have been at the non-congregate shelter site known formerly known as the Sleepy Inn."