UPDATED; Missoula County sees 4th COVID-19 death

One more Missoula County resident has died from complications of the coronavirus, according to an email Tuesday from the Missoula City-County Health Department.
"This afternoon, we are deeply saddened to announce that a fourth Missoula County resident has died from complications due to COVID-19 infection. We cannot release details about the individual other than they were middle-aged or older. We wish to respect the family’s privacy and cannot tell the family how incredibly sorry we are for their loss," said the email.
Missoula County reported 53 new cases since Monday and a total 409 active cases Tuesday with more than 950 close contacts. As the number of new cases continues to rise in Missoula County, so too has the county's use of non-congregate shelter, said Adriane Beck, director of the county's Office of Emergency Management, at a meeting.
"To date, we have served almost 130 unique individuals through non-congregate shelter," Beck said during a County Commissioners meeting Tuesday. "A majority of those have been at the non-congregate shelter site known formerly known as the Sleepy Inn."
The City of Missoula purchased the former motel to use as one site to quarantine and isolate people who have no home in which to shelter. The county is operating the shelter, with the hope that U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse operations costs.
Beck said she hopes FEMA will approve reimbursements by the end of this week for operations costs for the non-congregate shelter dating from March through June.
"We've been in pretty productive back and forth conversations with FEMA, relative to our reimbursements," Beck said Tuesday. "I'm happy to report that yesterday, we did receive our final approval for EOC (Emergency Operations Center) costs for March through June."
Beck said she doesn't know when the county will receive payments, but said it is the fastest turnaround she has ever seen from the federal agency.
Missoula County chief financial officer Andrew Czorny said the county is "sitting pretty good right now" with its cash flow despite expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic "because of the complete funding in the public safety personnel outside of the EOC."
"Right now we're we've covered all our costs and we have some money in reserve," Czorny said.
To date, there have been 1,132 COVID-19 cases in Missoula County with 719 recoveries and four deaths.
Of the 409 active cases in Missoula County, 100 are associated with University of Montana staff, faculty, and students. Nine people remain hospitalized in Missoula County facilities, four of which are county residents, according to the email from the health department.
"We urge people to continue being supportive of each other and diligent about COVID prevention by practicing good hand-washing hygiene, limiting their social circles, maintaining six feet between others, wearing a proper face covering and staying home when experiencing any symptoms of illness," said the email.
Keila Szpaller contributed to this story.
