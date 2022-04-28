UPDATED: Missoula County sheriff's deputy cleared in lethal shooting of Black man

Following an hours-long coroner’s inquest on Thursday, a Missoula County jury found a Missoula sheriff’s deputy not criminally responsible in the lethal shooting of a Black man last summer.

Johnny Lee Perry II, who was 31, died after Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Evans fired lethal shots at him last August. Perry died from a gunshot wound to the back.

Deputies responded to a 911 call on Southside Road, about 2 miles from the Deep Creek bridge. The caller reported her father had been threatened by Perry, who the reporting party said was wielding a machete and threatening her father with it. Perry did not have a gun.

“It was predicted and expected, due to the narrative of the inquest,” Perry’s mother, Lesha White, said of the jury’s decision. “My son was not represented.”

The jury deliberated for roughly 45 minutes.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Coroner Jessie Billquist-Jette oversaw the inquest held at the Missoula County Courthouse. Missoula County Deputy Attorney Mark Handelman represented the state.

In a coroner's inquest, a deceased person is not represented in the same manner as a defendant is in court proceedings. Lesha White said their family was unable to procure legal help with the short notice they were given about the inquest, leaving them without an attorney in the courtroom.

Two sheriff’s deputies, Justin White and Evans, testified along with Corporal Troy Rexin, who supervised the situation.

Deputy Justin White gave the bulk of testimony at the inquest for the sheriff's office. He provided a run-through of the incident, explaining why deputies used the tactics they did. Justin White deployed a 40 mm foam-bullet weapon, but gave the “lethal” commands for Evans to shoot.

Deputies identified the man who had his daughter call the police as Jackie Maxvill. Perry and Maxvill had been hanging out earlier in the day, witness Zoe Tate said in her testimony. She was with them for a period of time shortly before the incident, but didn’t hear Perry making any threats against Maxvill.

Outside of the courtroom, Tate said she heard Maxvill making statements encouraging law enforcement to shoot Perry.

At some point after that, Maxvill accused Perry of threatening him and asked his daughter to call 911. Maxvill was not called to testify at the inquest.

“We have a Black man and white man, whose daughter called in for the police,” Lesha White said. "(Maxvill) called his daughter and is supposedly being threatened but he calls his daughter."

When deputies located Perry, dash and body camera footage showed sheriff’s deputies spending about 30 minutes giving him commands before they fired shots.

For that period of time, dash camera video footage showed deputies yelling at Perry from about 50 feet away. Their orders were largely repetitive, telling Perry multiple times to drop the machete and that he was under arrest.

“No one ever asked Johnny how he felt,” Lesha White said. "No one ever asks Johnny, what was it that made you (feel) threatened? They didn’t even ask him if he had threatened (Maxvill).”

For most of the time deputies were interacting with him, Perry was swinging the machete around in an open field. Footage showed no other people in sight or near him, apart from law enforcement.

As Justin White was driving to the scene, he said he made the decision to request the 40 mm foam-bullet weapon based on the heightened level of the call. When deputies arrived, they gave Perry verbal commands and then started using a loudspeaker when Perry didn’t respond.

Throughout his testimony, Justin White continually referred to Perry as having committed a “forcible felony,” alluding to the allegations that he physically threatened Maxvill.

“I have probable cause to arrest him for a felony, and he is still refusing to comply with all commands,” Justin White said as he walked the jury through responding deputies' process. “At no point does he show he’s willing to comply at all.”

Evans said he ruled out using a taser based on Perry’s machete and the concern the knife would intercept the taser wires.

Following several minutes of commands, Perry starts to move toward a camper.

“Put it down or force is going to be used against you, Johnny,” one deputy said on video footage right before they started firing.

Deputies followed him and fired two non-lethal, foam bullets that hit Perry along with two more foam shots that missed him. After the foam bullets were deployed, deputies said they saw Perry swinging the machete still, but Lesha White said she did not see that in the footage.

After being hit by the foam bullets, the video shows Perry starting to run away. Justin White then shouts “lethal, lethal," followed by Evans’ rifle shots that hit Perry in the back. When Perry hits the ground, deputies approach him, handcuff him and apply medical aid. He was taken by helicopter from the scene to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, where he died from blood loss.

Justin White, Evans and Rexin were all in uniform at the inquest and are still currently employed by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

Perry is survived by his mother, stepfather, siblings and two young daughters.

