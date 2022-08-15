UPDATED: Missoula fair kidnapping suspect held on $100K bail

A Missoula man is being held on a $100,000 bail after being arrested on suspicion of grabbing a 3-year-old child in an attempted kidnapping at the Western Montana Fair on Friday.

Robert J. Price, 48, is being held in the Missoula jail on one charge of attempted kidnapping and one charge of assault on a minor, both felonies.

The child, age 3, was getting his photo taken by his parents when Price reportedly walked up behind the child, grabbed him and began to run, Missoula County charging documents state.

The child’s father intercepted Price and started yelling at him. Price immediately threw the child at his father and started running southwest through the fairgrounds, charging documents allege.

Officers put out a description via police scanner. A Missoula County sheriff’s deputy located Price and arrested him.

The child was physically unharmed and is safe, a press release from the Missoula Police Department stated.

The press release and charging documents state that law enforcement was alerted to concerning behavior by Price at the fair earlier in the day.

Two days prior, on Wednesday, Price was arrested by Missoula police on suspicion of assault with a weapon, animal cruelty and other charges, according to the police press release. He was released on his own recognizance.

Missoula County Chief Criminal Deputy Attorney Matt Jennings said Wednesday’s charges were charged as misdemeanors in Missoula Municipal Court.

Price appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday afternoon. An arraignment date is set for Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. in Missoula County District Court.