UPDATED: Missoula health department to add staff to monitor COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula County has 20 new cases of COVID-19, the highest of any county among the new 49 confirmed cases statewide, according to the tally by Montana health officials released Tuesday morning.

Tuesday's statewide new case count is the second-highest tally in a single day since the pandemic struck Montana in mid-March. Monday's count, 56, was the highest. The state reported 2,118 new tests completed. Tuesday's count brings Missoula County's total to 86. One person in Missoula County has died from the novel coronavirus.

Missoula City-County Health Officer Ellen Leahy said Tuesday the recent flare in cases should serve as an alarm.

"That first spike was slammed down with the closures," Leahy said. "For those of us that haven't realized how quickly, and how stealthy, this threat is, this is the opportunity for an eye-opening."

The question of whether to close bars and restaurants again hangs on the health department's ability to conduct contract tracing and monitor those in isolation and quarantine, Leahy said. If the case count tips over the staff's ability to properly survey the cases as they come in, there may be cause to quiet the bar scene. Even now, Leahy said, staff are working seven days a week to keep up.