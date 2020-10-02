UPDATED: Missoula hits daily record, 84 COVID-19 cases

Farr also said she doesn’t think the University of Montana is a huge contributor to the recent rise in cases.

“If you look at the cases there, it’s proportional to the size of the population, so it’s about what we would expect,” she said. “I actually feel it’s possible that the rise in cases in the community is having an effect on cases associated with the university.”

According to an email sent to students on Friday by UM vice provost for student success Sarah Swager, UM had 75 active cases on Thursday.

"That accounts for about 25% of Missoula’s total active case load,” Swager wrote.

According to the county's daily COVID-19 update, social distancing and masks are still important.

"It was brought to our attention that we had a misprint in some MCCHD communications earlier this week," the update on Friday stated. "We have since corrected that information where it was published. Call 406-258-INFO (4636) Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to connect with us to discuss COVID information or to connect with a screener/scheduler for COVID-19 testing if you're a Missoula County resident currently experiencing COVID-compatible symptoms.

"Continue practicing those health and safety behaviors. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. Keep at least 6 feet of safe space between you and others as the environment permits. Wear a face covering that's fully sealed around your nose and mouth. Remember that physical spacing does not replace face coverings — these are tools to be used together for maximum efficacy and safety."

