UPDATED: Missoula hospitals urge support for mask mandate

"We are going to try and answer those calls as quickly as we can, but it's kind of jamming up our phone lines a little bit, so just try to call back if you can't get through," Farr said.

The health board issued a strong recommendation for mask use in April. Since that time, the number of positive cases has increased across Montana.

"We're no longer in a time of having COVID-19 brought to us from outside," Farr said. "A lot of people think that it's coming in from travelers, but we're actually giving it to each other. We're getting it from our friends, our family, our coworkers."

The Board of Health meeting to vote on the rule comes after Missoula City and County elected officials asked the Missoula City-County Health Department last week to issue an order requiring the wearing of masks or cloth face coverings in businesses.

"As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Missoula County and data suggest that masks are among the measures that can limit spread of the virus, this step seems reasonable and timely," the letter read.