UPDATED: Missoula housing prices saw record increase in 2021

Missoula's skyrocketing housing prices continue to destroy records.

The median sales price of all homes sold in the Missoula urban area in 2021 was $450,000, an unprecedented 28.6% increase over 2020, when that number stood at $350,000. And through the first quarter of 2022, the median sales price has hit a whopping $500,000.

To put that in perspective, the 11.1% that housing prices rose between 2019 and 2020 was the largest year-over-year increase in at least two decades in Missoula.

The Missoula Organization of Realtors has released their annual Five Valleys Housing Market Report and gave a presentation on Tuesday.

“We realize the numbers are grim,” said Mandy Snook, a local Realtor who is the current board president for the organization. “And we are not happy about the direction that they are heading. There are not enough housing units for sale or rent. We are out of balance and in a crisis.”

Last year's spike in prices was due to several factors, including demand from high-earning out-of-state buyers, historically low mortgage interest rates of about 3.25% for a 30-year conventional loan and an all-time low level of supply. There was an 8.9% decline in the number of active listings last year. In December of 2021, there were only 61 homes listed for sale in Missoula.

Compared to the level of demand, there was about a three week supply of available homes on the market in December. Most experts agree that a normal supply is about enough to meet three to nine months worth of demand. So, Missoula had a deficit of about 640 homes for sale at the end of last year.

That meant that the average sales price was 103.3% of the average list price.

Brint Wahlberg, a local Realtor who helps compile data for the report, said there were 1,397 residential homes sold through the Multiple Listing Service in 2021, a 16.3% decrease over the year before and the lowest amount of homes sold since 2015.

He also said the Housing Affordability Index, which measures the ability of people making median wages in Missoula to buy median-priced homes, has dropped to its lowest point in many years. And Wahlberg noted that because interest rates are rising and housing prices have increased during the first quarter of 2022, affordability isn’t going to improve.

“When we release the numbers for the first quarter of this year, I’m just going to warn you that the affordability index numbers are going to drop,” he said. “So look out for that.”

Wahlberg also noted that all-cash purchases in Missoula County have increased from 17.74% of all financing methods in 2020 to 23.52% in 2022.

“That’s more than one out of every five home purchases,” he noted.

Rental housing prices also surged. In 2021, average rents increased 5.6% over the year, with increases accelerating in the second half of the year. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment stood at about $1,064 per month. The average vacancy rate for the year was about 1.3%, and most experts say a healthy vacancy rate is somewhere between 5-8%.

“This is the first year that I’m seeing a two-bedroom apartment in a standard multiplex go for more than $1,000,” explained Paul Burow, a local Realtor and property manager.

He noted that in the first quarter of 2021, the rental vacancy rate was 1.2% and the number now stands at .9% through the first quarter of 2022.

“It’s not shaping up to be any improvement this year at all,” he said.

There are glimmers of hope that there will be improvements in the overall housing supply based on the numbers of new home building permits in Missoula. In 2021, the city approved 1,330 permits for housing, a 141.4% increase and the highest number in 20 years.

However, those permits included only 206 single family home permits, which is the lowest number of single family units permitted in the city since 2015.

Final plat approvals for the city and county increased 193.3%, which means 349 new buildable lots were created in 2021.

There were 36 income-qualified affordable housing units built in Missoula last year, a 66.7% increase. However, there are over 270 affordable units either under construction or in the planning process.

“So that’s about two decades worth of affordable housing,” said Jim McGrath of the Missoula Housing Authority.

McGrath said that people with low-income housing vouchers, like Section 8 vouchers, are having a hard time finding places to accept the vouchers in Missoula because the actual rents are surpassing what the federal government considers a “fair market rent.” Essentially, rent prices here have surpassed what the government is willing to subsidize, meaning people at the lowest end of the income spectrum are facing fewer options.

Snook, the board president for the Missoula Organization of Realtors, said it’s going to take a lot of collaboration to solve the supply problem.

“Developers, Realtors, builders, city and county are all at the table,” she said. “There are plans in place to create thousands of units but the timeline is not adequate. And we need a way to pick up the pace, reduce regulations and encourage collaboration from all parties so we can protect the ability for our workforce to live here.”

