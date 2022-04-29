UPDATED: Missoula jury confirms Brendon Galbreath died by suicide during police chase, officer cleared

At a coroner’s inquest Friday morning in Missoula, a jury confirmed a young Native American man died by suicide last summer during a chase with Missoula police, clearing the officer involved of any liability.

Close to midnight on Aug. 12, Missoula Police Officer Garrett Brown initiated a traffic stop on a car driven by Brendon Galbreath, who was 21.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Coroner Jessie Billquist-Jette oversaw the inquest held at the Missoula County Courthouse.

It was Billquist-Jette's second inquest for a fatal officer-involved shooting in two days. An inquest jury found a Missoula County Sheriff's deputy not criminally liable for shooting Johnny Lee Perry II to death in August. According to the Washington Post, 1,046 people have been fatally shot by law enforcement in the past year.

Dash and body camera footage played for the public at Friday’s inquest showed that during the stop, Galbreath apologized profusely for not using a turn signal when he turned. Brown testified he thought Galbreath’s driving was indicative of someone under the influence.

“That stop didn’t have to go the way that it did that night," said Galbreath’s mother, Eva Racine. "He was a 21-year-old who did not have to die.”

When Brown spoke with Galbreath, the officer asked if he had consumed alcohol, which Galbreath denied. Bloodwork done later returned positive results for both THC and alcohol.

Brown went back to his patrol car to gather information and Galbreath drove off.

He traveled east on Broadway through downtown Missoula, eventually turning south on Orange Street. At the intersection of Beckwith and Stephens avenues, he made a u-turn and shortly after stopped the car.

As Brown exited his police car, he heard a gunshot from Galbreath’s vehicle. Footage showed Galbreath firing a handgun on himself. Brown fired a single shot with his service pistol, which went through the front windshield but did not hit Galbreath.

Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation Major Case Investigator Edward “Tommy” Teniente recalled officers on scene called for medics about nine seconds after shots were fired.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office Deputy Coroner Stephen Gorr was tasked with determining the cause and manner of Galbreath’s death. He confirmed at the inquest Galbreath died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Several of Galbreath’s loved ones were at the inquest on Friday at the Missoula County Courthouse. They wept as the video footage was played in the courtroom.

In his closing arguments, Missoula County Chief Deputy Attorney Matt Jennings said the inquest process leaves Galbreath's family with many unanswered questions about why things happened the way they did.

Brown described the situation as the “worst-case scenario” in his testimony.

Community response

Around noon on Friday about 35 people waited outside the Missoula County Courthouse for the final result of the inquest and to show their support for Galbreath’s family. That number grew to over 50 after jury deliberations concluded.

Some brought signs with messages of “Justice for Brendon” and “Transparency Now.” Others brought brightly colored flowers.

“I just want to thank you guys for being here and creating and holding space,” said Terrance LaFromboise, Galbreath’s brother. “It creates that safe space for us as a family to take this all in and realize this experience is a big part of what we’re going to carry for the rest of our lives.”

LaFromboise and the rest of Galbreath’s family were first shown police footage from the incident on Thursday, the day prior to the inquest.

“It’s everything that we’ve just been asking for, it’s the sign behind me,” LaFromboise said, standing in front of a sign, strewn across the front of the courthouse reading “Transparency for Brendon” in black letters outlined in yellow and red.

The family waited seven months and 11 days by LaFromboise’s count to view the footage from the night Galbreath died.

“That’s something that I just feel is the most important thing,” LaFromboise said. "We’ve just been asking for communication — nothing more, nothing less."

LaFramboise said he felt dismissed for asking these questions.

Galbreath’s friends and family members called for improved response from law enforcement when working with people who struggle with their mental health.

LaFromboise said that in the footage from the incident he never heard a mention of Galbreath’s mental health status, nor did responding officers offer empathy toward his state of mind. Additionally, during the inquest, Brown mentioned that he had completed training in firearms, demobilization and high-stress situations, but never mentioned any mental health or crisis intervention training, according to LaFromboise.

LaFromboise sang songs for the crowd and performed one that he created for Galbreath after the incident. He sang through tears. The beat of his drum echoed across the courthouse lawn with each strike.

Later, O’Shay Birdinground and Zach Rides At The Door, who was Galbreath’s best friend growing up, joined LaFromboise to sing more Blackfeet songs.

The final song that they sang at Friday’s event was meant to represent the two new journeys that Galbreath and his family are each on now, LaFromboise said.

"With life we have to then take the precious moments we have to cherish every single second," LaFromboise said. "Because we never know — you just never know — when we want that second back."

In the next legislative session, LaFromboise hopes to help create legislation in Galbreath’s name to support agencies within the criminal justice system to be better equipped to respond to those experiencing a mental health crisis.

“We’re going to that point where we have to ask our state for more,” he said.

Second inquest in a week

Galbreath’s inquest is the second being held in Missoula this week. The first cleared Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies of any criminal wrongdoing in the shooting death of Johnny Lee Perry, a Black man who reportedly was threatening someone with a machete at a campsite southwest of Missoula.

Since 2015, there have been over 5,000 fatal police shootings, according to the Washington Post. Black Americans are killed at a substantially higher rate — Black people are twice as likely to be killed by police than white people in the United States.

Most people killed by law enforcement are men between the ages of 20 and 40.

Thirty years ago today, four police officers were acquitted of assault and excessive force beating of Rodney King.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Zoe Buchli Criminal Justice reporter Follow Zoe Buchli Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today