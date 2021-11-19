UPDATED: Missoula officials find 2 children dead in home near Reserve Street

Two children were found dead Friday morning at a house on the west side of Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff's deputies responded at 8:05 a.m. to a house on the 1000 block of Patty Anne Drive near Reserve Street and Seventh Street for reports of suspicious activity, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Information provided to dispatch indicated the individuals residing in the house had sustained life-threatening injuries.

Deputies detained a female suspect, who is now in custody, and secured the scene for emergency medical personnel, the release said. Two minor children were found unresponsive and were later pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is active and deputies and detectives are working hard to gather information on the incident.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to family members, friends and first responders affected by this tragedy. We understand the impact and questions that this tragedy will have on those in our communities," Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott said.

