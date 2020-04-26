You are the owner of this article.
UPDATED: Missoula police address woman at scene
Roughly six hours after they barricaded a city block, Missoula law enforcement officers were still trying to coax a woman out of a residence near Burlington Avenue and Johnson Street.

"I know you're tired and you want this to end," negotiators told the woman through a public address system at 2:10 a.m. "I know you don't want anyone to get hurt."

Officers held their perimeter around the city block well into the night. The woman occasionally peered out of the window or stood a step out the front door to call back to police, but she refused to leave the home as officers requested.

The situation that prompted the call to law enforcement was not clear.

At roughly 8:30 p.m., the law enforcement team was perched behind a vehicle on the street and had started using the PA system to communicate with the woman. It was not clear whether the woman was alone in the house, although she was the only person visibly communicating with officers.

Officers earlier evacuated residents from an adjacent residence.

"They just said it's not safe for us, and they needed us out of the way," said one of the residents.

A group of spectators had formed and a couple of neighbors remained at the scene late into the night.

An estimated six or seven law enforcement vehicles from both the Missoula Police Department and Missoula County Sheriff's Office had responded. Emergency medical services and the Missoula Fire Department also were at the scene until at least 2:45 a.m.

A spokesperson for Missoula police has not been available to comment.

