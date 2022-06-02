UPDATED: Missoula police arrest suspect after day-long standoff

Missoula police took a male suspect into custody after a daylong standoff at a South Hills home on Thursday.

Police were still in the area as of 6 p.m. processing the scene and no injuries were reported, according to a Missoula Police Department Facebook post, which said the situation had been resolved safely.

Missoula SWAT teams were at the scene negotiating with the man barricaded in the South Hills neighborhood house for hours prior to the arrest.

One person was inside the house at the 100 block of Black Pine Trail. Only one individual was reported to be involved and there was no hostage situation, Missoula police spokesperson Lydia Arnold said.

Around 3:30 p.m., a team from the Kalispell SWAT joined in on the action. Teams sent in two robot devices to the residence where the suspect was barricaded.

The robotic devices allowed officers to approach the scene safely, Arnold explained. She didn’t specify what they’re being used for in the house.

Arnold said there were weapons involved in the calls for service that led up to the incident on Black Pine Trail.

Witnesses say they heard a commotion and a police presence starting at about 10 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Officers are still asking people to stay away from the area.

